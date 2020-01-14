EFF, ANC members released on bail after Seshego mob attack

Members of the ANC and EFF who were arrested in connection with community members who went on a rampage and torched an unoccupied shack in Zone 3 in Seshego on Sunday have been released on bail.
EFF member Jossey Buthane, 41, ANC MP Jacob Boy Mamabolo, 37, and ANC MP Motladi Setsiba, 46, were released on R500 bail each on Monday for malicious damage to property and theft after appearing in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the arrest came after community members in Seshego had a meeting to discuss crime after 18-year-old Thorisho Kgomo was allegedly fatally stabbed by another teenager. The crowd protested and went on a search of possible suspects who were rumoured to be criminals terrorising communities in the area and in the process damaged a house, before torching a shack.
“Two cellphones, a router and clothing were also reported stolen.”
He said the teenager was later arrested and the three suspects will reappear in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on March 6.
Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has strongly condemned the violence and warned all community members to desist from taking the law into their own hands.
(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)
