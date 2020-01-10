News Update 10.1.2020 10:53 am

LIVE: Richard Maponya memorial under way at Rosebank Union Church

Tributes have poured in for the late ‘father of black retail’ following the announcement of his death on Monday.

A memorial service for legendary businessman Richard Maponya is under way at the Rosebank Union Church at 38 St Andrews Road on the corner of Willam Nicol and Sandton Drive. The memorial will be from 10am till 1pm.

Maponya died on Monday following a short illness. On Thursday, the business body National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc), which was founded by Maponya, held a memorial service at the Regenesys Business School.

Maponya’s family decided to move the businessman’s memorial service from Wednesday to Friday to provide the public with an opportunity to pay their final respects to Maponya.

Tributes have poured in for the businessman, who this week was granted a special official funeral category 2 by President Cyril Ramaphosa to be held on Tuesday, January 14.

