Stage 2 load shedding to continue until Friday – Eskom

Eskom has confirmed that it will implement stage 2 load shedding between 9pm on Wednesday night and 6am on Friday morning.
It was initially announced that load shedding would take place until 8am on Thursday.
This comes after breakdowns caused the loss of 13,543MW from the grid, according to the power utility.
#POWERALERT 2
Date: 08 January 2020
Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 21:00 this evening until 08:00 tomorrow morning @SABCNewsOnline @ewnupdates @IOL @eNCA @TimesLIVE @News24 @TheCitizen_News @SowetanLIVE @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @eThekwiniM pic.twitter.com/3Tyqk4DUeG
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 8, 2020
On Thursday morning, an additional statement revealed that Eskom’s emergency reserves were insufficient to meet demands.
As a result, the system remains constrained and unpredictable.
@POWERALERT 1
Date: 09 January 2020
Stage 2 loadshedding to continue until 06:00 on Friday@SABCNewsOnline @IOL @ewnupdates @eNCA @TimesLIVE @News24 @SowetanLIVE @Fin24 @TheCitizen_News @TheSAnews pic.twitter.com/IO399J1lu5
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 9, 2020
(Compiled by Carina Koen and Nica Schreuder)
