News Update 9.1.2020 07:00 am

Stage 2 load shedding to continue until Friday – Eskom

Citizen reporter
Stage 2 load shedding to continue until Friday – Eskom

Eskom load shedding.

Eskom’s emergency reserves were insufficient to meet demands, making the system vulnerable and constrained.

Eskom has confirmed that it will implement stage 2 load shedding between 9pm on Wednesday night and 6am on Friday morning.

It was initially announced that load shedding would take place until 8am on Thursday.

This comes after breakdowns caused the loss of 13,543MW from the grid, according to the power utility.

On Thursday morning, an additional statement revealed that Eskom’s emergency reserves were insufficient to meet demands.

As a result, the system remains constrained and unpredictable.

(Compiled by Carina Koen and Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Stop with the excuses for load shedding, Eskom 9.1.2020
Eskom’s power output hits record lows 9.1.2020
High likelihood of overnight load shedding on Wednesday, says Eskom 8.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Meet SA’s top 2019 matriculant – Madelein Dippenaar

Environment Burned tigers, rescued kangaroos: Beware of Australia bushfire disinformation

Education Passing matric has become a hollow victory

Multimedia Matrics celebrate top results

Courts Eskom is hiding inefficiencies, maladministration from court – Nersa


today in print

Read Today's edition