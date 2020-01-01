Search for SA teen who went missing in Mozambique called off

Large-scale rescue efforts to find 17-year-old Middelburg resident Muller Steyn have been called off after his body was found on Wednesday, reports Middleburg Observer.
Steyn and his cousin went swimming in Guinjata when a current swept them out to sea. His cousin managed to swim safely to shore.
Helicopters, boats, divers and drones were used in an effort to find Steyn.
The family have requested privacy while they mourn.
Prayer requests for Muller’s safe return were shared widely on social media Steyn went missing on Sunday.
In January, four South African holidaymakers drowned at Portuguese Island along the Mozambican coastal line. Lesego Matsepe, Mmatholo Mogafe, David Kaise, and Gregory Mfune travelled to Mozambique to celebrate Mmatholo Mogafe’s birthday.
This article was translated from Afrikaans by Nica Schreuder
