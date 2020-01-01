News Update 1.1.2020 02:30 pm

Search for SA teen who went missing in Mozambique called off

Jana Boshoff
Search for SA teen who went missing in Mozambique called off

Prayer requests for Muller Steyn’s safe return were shared widely on social media as rescue efforts continue. Image: Pretoria East Rekord

The body of the 17-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Guinjata with his cousin on Sunday has been found.

Large-scale rescue efforts to find 17-year-old Middelburg resident Muller Steyn have been called off after his body was found on Wednesday, reports Middleburg Observer

Steyn and his cousin went swimming in Guinjata when a current swept them out to sea. His cousin managed to swim safely to shore. 

Helicopters, boats, divers and drones were used in an effort to find Steyn. 

The family have requested privacy while they mourn.

Prayer requests for Muller’s safe return were shared widely on social media Steyn went missing on Sunday.

Image: Screenshot/Facebook/DriveMoz

In January, four South African holidaymakers drowned at Portuguese Island along the Mozambican coastal line. Lesego Matsepe, Mmatholo Mogafe, David Kaise, and Gregory Mfune travelled to Mozambique to celebrate Mmatholo Mogafe’s birthday.

This article was translated from Afrikaans by Nica Schreuder

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mozambique opposition rejects accusation of role in attacks 30.12.2019
Father charged with murder of missing son in Cape Town 22.12.2019
Jihadist insurgency grows in northern Mozambique 19.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Editorials Here’s cheers to everything better

Local News Dark new year for some in Soweto as Eskom gets tough

Business News MTN reviews US terror charge but insists ‘we did nothing wrong’

Local News Pretoria Zoo mourns death of 26-year-old black rhino Mbani

World US strikes on pro-Iran group in Iraq kill 25, sparking anger


today in print

Read Today's edition