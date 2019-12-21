News Update 21.12.2019 01:05 pm

Holidaymakers urged to drive with caution as crashes claim 14 lives so far

Citizen reporter
A view of N3 Tolls during normal traffic times. Image: Twitter/@N3Route/video screenshot

At least 14 people have lost their lives in separate accidents that took place in Mpumalanga and KZN today and yesterday alone.

Traffic at toll gates on the N3 highway is steadily piling up, with the N3 Toll Concession Twitter page reporting that several toll plazas are currently experiencing a large volume of vehicles. 

The last update warned that traffic from Johannesburg to Durban has resulted in the Mooi Plaza, Tugela Plaza and Wilge Plaza becoming “very busy” from 7am on Saturday morning. 

Motorists are asked to drive safely and expect delays.  

They are also encouraged to take regular breaks at rest stops along the N3.  

Tolls along the N3. Image: Twitter/@@N3Route

One accident has already occurred on Saturday morning between the Roadside/Reitz interchange and Warden in KwaZulu-Natal, but it did not cause any traffic flow disruptions. 

However, seven people were killed in a horror taxi crash between Umzimkhulu and Ixopo in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning, and on Friday evening, a further seven people lost their lives in separate crashes in Mpumalanga.

Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi told SABC News that two people were killed and 14 injured when a minibus taxi travelling to Mozambique overturned. A head-on collision later n the night killed two, and in another crash between a bus and a truck, one died while six were injured. 

Arrive Alive reported earlier this week that the N3 Toll Route traffic volumes can spike to between 2,000 and 3,5000 vehicles per hour on peak days, estimated to have started on Thursday, and will extend to December 24. 

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

