eNCA fires head of news Kanthan Pillay after week of uproar

Citizen reporter
eNCA head of news and Capitalist Party of South Africa founding member and chair, Kanthan Pillay | Image: YouTube

The channel says it is in the process of doing damage control but believes it will recover its reputation.

eNCA head of news Kanthan Pillay was fired on Friday with immediate effect following his controversial apology for comments he made on Twitter on Tuesday.

He had, however, not offered to resign.

He had tried to express an unreserved apology to “all that were offended by my irresponsible and ill-conceived statement on Twitter, posted on Tuesday”, he said.

He had, among other things, called journalist Samkelo Maseko a “rat” heading to the “sinking ship” of the SABC after he resigned from eNCA amid controversy about the organisation withdrawing from covering an EFF elective conference.

Pillay said he deeply regretted the statement and retracted it in its entirety.

Pillay had tweeted on Tuesday about “rats swimming toward a sinking ship #EarlyXmasGift,” which prompted Maseko to lambaste him and reveal the alleged circumstances under which he left eNCA.

Maseko rejected the apology.

kanthan pillay tweet

Image: Twitter

An email sent to staff by eNCA editor-in-chief Jeremy Maggs on Thursday explained that the channel was taking the controversy, especially about allegations that censorship had occurred, seriously and would bring in outside assistance if needed.

He said he wouldn’t be making any public statements while the process was playing out.

eNCA staff subsequently wore black to work and said they were standing together against censorship.

In the channel’s statement, Maggs said he believed the channel would recover from the bad publicity and an outside consultant would continue to investigate the censorship claims.

Earlier, the Economic Freedom Fighters issued a statement condemning the channel’s leadership, in addition to calling for a boycott of the news channel. They rejected the apology.

Pillay is the leader of a political party that contested the 2019 elections, the South African Capitalist Party, or ZACP.

Pillay was formerly the CEO of YFM, which is part of eMedia, and which owns eNCA.

Maseko was the day’s correspondent for eNCA at the EFF conference and decided to stay at Nasrec after his channel’s withdrawal. He later resigned from his position at the news channel. He also tweeted an apology to his colleagues for not taking the time to bid them farewell in person.

Maseko was rumoured to have secured a new job at the national broadcaster, which subsequent information appears to have confirmed.

Maseko had gone on to reveal various instances in which he alleged Pillay interfered in the editorial process of certain news items at the channel.

This prompted other broadcasters and media personalities to rally behind Maseko by sharing their own alleged unpleasant experiences while working under Pillay.

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) released a statement focusing on the allegations of censorship that Maseko levelled against Pillay.

“Sanef is deeply concerned by allegations from former senior eNCA journalist Samkele Maseko that eNCA’s Kanthan Pillay had censored stories in the newsroom. The censoring of journalists who report in ethical and responsible ways is anathema in our industry and should always be strongly condemned.”

Sanef called on all editors, media owners and newsroom executives to guard against all instances of editorial interference in newsrooms and to allow journalists to continue with their work in a responsible and ethical manner.

Both Pillay and his fellow ZACP member Roman Cabanac deleted their Twitter accounts.

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

