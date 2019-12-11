News Update 11.12.2019 11:55 am

IN PICS: 44 passengers lose possessions in N1 bus fire

Citizen reporter
IN PICS: 44 passengers lose possessions in N1 bus fire

The bus that caught fire after William Nicol off ramp in Johannesburg, 11 December 2019. Picture :Nigel Sibanda

According to the owner of the bus, it was roadworthy, had all the necessary permits and insurance, and had been serviced before the fire.

A bus transporting 44 passengers, most of them women and children, caught fire on the N1 highway near William Nicol on Wednesday morning.

According to JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, no injuries have been reported and passengers were being treated for smoke inhalation.

However, passengers lost all their belongings, and will be leaving the accident with nothing but the clothes on their back, said spokesperson for the ministry of transport, Ayanda Allie Paine.

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Those lucky enough to salvage some possessions. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Motorists can still expect heavy delays with traffic being diverted through William Nicol, past Witkoppen and Rivonia Road, and back onto the N1, Minnaar said.

If possible, alternative routes should be utilised.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

What is left of the bus. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Passengers gather what belongings they could salvage. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Paine interviewed the owner of the bus, who was notified of the incident at about 7am.

The man, who is not named, told Paine that he believes the fire came from the left front tyre and quickly spread to the rest of the bus.

He said that although there was a fire extinguisher on board, he thinks that due to the “ferocity of the fire”,  one fire extinguisher would not have been enough to combat the blaze.

He confirmed that the bus was roadworthy, had all the necessary permits and insurance, and that it had been serviced.

He added that he has arranged for another bus to transport destitute passengers to their final destination.

The co-driver of the bus told Paine that the front left tyre burst, and that he and the driver found that the area of the bus began smoking.

At this point, all passengers were quickly escorted off the bus, at which point SAPS arrived at the scene and assisted them.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kwagga substation fire causes day of misery and darkness for Tshwane 10.12.2019
Electricity surge after load shedding may be behind fire in Free State nurse’s room 10.12.2019
Pietermaritzburg fire leaves 164 people homeless 10.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition