Lights slowly return to Pretoria after substation fire

Most residents in the west of Pretoria were left without power in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a substation in Kwaggasrand caught fire, reports Pretoria East Rekord.
Residents were left without power since around 02:00, acting ward councillor Pastor James Ndlovu told Pretoria Moot Rekord earlier on Tuesday.
The city of Tshwane technicians are currently working around the clock to ensure that electricity is restored.
#KwaggaSubstation update:
We are busy energising areas in phases, some areas already back on
— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) December 10, 2019
City of Tshwane head of communication Hilgard Matthew said some affected areas were currently being restored.
“Our technicians are working tirelessly to ensure that the power is restored. The Pretoria CBD which was affected is now up and running,” he said.
Matthew said the power would be restored in phases over the next three to four hours.
“All the areas affected should have power tonight around 18:00 to 19:00.”
Kwagga sub-station @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/gHo3kC7rbM
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 10, 2019
A large part of the west, central and north of Pretoria have been affected, including Rosslyn, Atteridgeville, Laudium, Sunnyside, Parktown Mayville Wonderboom, Sinoville, Bon Accord and Magalieskruin.
Unaffected areas would experience load shedding despite a Tshwane metro tweet which claimed that Pretorians would not face power cuts due to the Kwagga substation fire.
“The tweet was misleading and a mistake on our side, we can confirm that load shedding stage 4 will be implemented.”
There will be NO #Loadshedding in Tshwane today due to the fire at the Kwagga substation that has affected the power supply to the north western parts of Tshwane.
— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) December 10, 2019
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.