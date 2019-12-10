News Update 10.12.2019 11:20 am

Lights slowly return to Pretoria after substation fire

Eliot Mahlase and Kayla van Petegem
Lights slowly return to Pretoria after substation fire

The blaze that caused blackouts in large parts of Pretoria on Tuesday.

Power in the Pretoria CBD has been restored, and electricity in other areas affected by the outage will be restored in phases over the next three to four hours.

Most residents in the west of Pretoria were left without power in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a substation in Kwaggasrand caught fire, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Residents were left without power since around 02:00, acting ward councillor Pastor James Ndlovu told Pretoria Moot Rekord earlier on Tuesday.

The city of Tshwane technicians are currently working around the clock to ensure that electricity is restored.

City of Tshwane head of communication Hilgard Matthew said some affected areas were currently being restored.

“Our technicians are working tirelessly to ensure that the power is restored. The Pretoria CBD which was affected is now up and running,” he said.

Matthew said the power would be restored in phases over the next three to four hours.

“All the areas affected should have power tonight around 18:00 to 19:00.”

A large part of the west, central and north of Pretoria have been affected, including Rosslyn, Atteridgeville, Laudium, Sunnyside, Parktown Mayville Wonderboom, Sinoville, Bon Accord and Magalieskruin.

Unaffected areas would experience load shedding despite a Tshwane metro tweet which claimed that Pretorians would not face power cuts due to the Kwagga substation fire.

“The tweet was misleading and a mistake on our side, we can confirm that load shedding stage 4 will be implemented.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Middelburg faces blackout after substation catches fire 10.12.2019
200 left homeless after fire guts Jika Joe settlement in Pietermaritzburg 9.12.2019
We will not rebuild schools ‘destroyed by communities’ – KZN education dept 6.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition