News Update 9.12.2019 10:43 am

Panayiotou’s father fatally shot in hijacking

Citizen reporter
Panayiotou’s father fatally shot in hijacking

Christopher Panayiotou's sister Kalleope and other members of his family at the Port Elizabeth High Court for sentencing proceedings on Thursday.

The woman Costa Panayiotou was allegedly travelling with was abducted during the hijacking, but has since been found.

The father of convicted wife murderer Christopher Panayiotou was shot and killed in a suspected hijacking in Uitenhage in the early hours of Monday morning.

Costa Panayiotou was shot and killed outside his shop, and his vehicle was stolen, Captain Khaya Tonjeni relayed in a media statement.

It is alleged that the 67-year-old had just closed his shop and was walking towards his car with his female assistant when unknown men accosted him and shot him in the upper body.

The suspects then abducted Panayiotou’s assistant and stole his VW Polo, which has since been found abandoned in front of a house in NU-9, Motherwell in Port Elizabeth.

The assistant was also later found in Kwazakhele, Port Elizabeth.

A case of murder, hijacking and abduction with a possibility of additional charges has been opened, and investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Josh Victor at 082 319 9204 or 041 922 0723. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop 08600 10111. All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.

Christopher Panayiotou orchestrated the murder of his wife, Jayde Panayiotou, in 2015, hiring Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko to kill her, News24 previously reported. Jayde’s body was found in an open field near Uitenhage on April 22, 2015. She had been shot three times.

In November 2017, after he was found guilty, Panayiotou was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Uber reveals thousands of reported sexual assaults in the US 6.12.2019
Hitmen in taxi industry a cause for concern – Gauteng MEC 6.12.2019
ANC shocked by brutal murder of Cheslyn Cloete 5.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition