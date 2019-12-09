Panayiotou’s father fatally shot in hijacking

The father of convicted wife murderer Christopher Panayiotou was shot and killed in a suspected hijacking in Uitenhage in the early hours of Monday morning.
Costa Panayiotou was shot and killed outside his shop, and his vehicle was stolen, Captain Khaya Tonjeni relayed in a media statement.
It is alleged that the 67-year-old had just closed his shop and was walking towards his car with his female assistant when unknown men accosted him and shot him in the upper body.
The suspects then abducted Panayiotou’s assistant and stole his VW Polo, which has since been found abandoned in front of a house in NU-9, Motherwell in Port Elizabeth.
The assistant was also later found in Kwazakhele, Port Elizabeth.
A case of murder, hijacking and abduction with a possibility of additional charges has been opened, and investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Josh Victor at 082 319 9204 or 041 922 0723. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop 08600 10111. All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.
Christopher Panayiotou orchestrated the murder of his wife, Jayde Panayiotou, in 2015, hiring Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko to kill her, News24 previously reported. Jayde’s body was found in an open field near Uitenhage on April 22, 2015. She had been shot three times.
In November 2017, after he was found guilty, Panayiotou was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.
