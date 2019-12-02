News Update 2.12.2019 08:26 am

WATCH: Tanker collision causes fiery chaos on Van Reenen’s Pass

Citizen reporter and Saish Motheram
WATCH: Tanker collision causes fiery chaos on Van Reenen’s Pass

Image: CrimeWatch24 PHOENIX/Twitter

Motorists currently travelling from the Tugela Plaza towards the pass have been adversely affected by the crash, with queuing traffic in the area as clean-up efforts continue.

A fiery collision between two fuel tankers at Van Reenen’s Pass in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday night has resulted in heavy Monday morning traffic.

According to Traffic SA, motorists travelling from the Tugela Plaza towards the pass have been adversely affected by the crash.

One lane in both directions of the N3 at Van Reenen is currently open for traffic, Ladysmith Gazette.

A dual-fuel tanker with a trailer carrying both petrol and diesel reportedly caught fire due to a mechanical failure on the N3 Toll Route while parked in a lay-by near the Pyramid Motel.

Fuel leaked across the road from the burning trailer, setting another four trucks alight.

Fire and emergency services worked throughout the night to bring the fire under control. It has now been extinguished, but mop-up and recovery operations are expected to continue for most of the day.

News, Accidents, Robberies and Incidents (NARI) reported on Monday morning that according to an early morning update by the N3 Toll Concession, five trucks were involved in the crash.

The update added that clean-up operations are currently underway, but that motorists will still be queuing in the area. There has not yet been any indication of how long the clean-up efforts will take, but major backlogs are expected on the N3, so motorists are advised to either delay their journey or use an alternative route.

No criminal activity has been reported.

It is not yet clear if anyone was killed or injured in the crash.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two seriously injured after N1 crash in Randburg 19.11.2019
Truck driver dies after crashing into home in KZN 14.11.2019
Two women killed in Bronkhorstspruit bus crash 13.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition