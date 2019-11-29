Vehicle used by Westville thieves found burnt out in Clermont

The vehicle used by armed gunmen as a getaway car after robbing a store in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal, has been found by police.
Brigadier Jay Naicker said the burnt-out vehicle was found after the robbery took place, in Clermont.
Naicker further revealed that the vehicle, a white bakkie, was hijacked earlier this year in nearby Malvern.
One suspect, a 35-year-old man, was shot dead in the shootout with police, and a pistol with 48 rounds of ammunition was found. The remaining suspects managed to flee the scene, and are still at large.
Westville police station has opened an inquest to investigate the robbery, and charges of robbery, attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition were opened.
It was previously reported that two people had been injured in the shootout, but according to Rescue Care’s Garrith Jamieson, three people were injured.
A series of videos were uploaded to Twitter on Thursday after a group of armed men stole an undisclosed amount of cash. As they were attempting to flee the scene, on Jan Hofmeyr Road in Westville near the Westville Village Market, they were confronted by police, and a shootout ensued.
KZN provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, expressed his relief that the police officers were relatively unscathed after the intense shootout.
“We are challenging criminals to test our rapid response capacity this Festive Season. We remain undeterred by such attempts by criminals to intimidate us,” Jula added.
