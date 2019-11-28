ANC holds up signs mocking Mokgalapa sex scandal ahead of vote

A member of the African National Congress (ANC) Tshwane caucus held up a sign making fun of the DA’s mayor, Steven Mokgalapa, and his recent sex scandal, ahead of a vote of no confidence in him at the City of Tshwane council on Thursday.
“Tshwane hotel: Mayor’s office” the sign reads.
Mokgalapa took special leave after audio was circulated of him allegedly having sex with roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge, while also making several damning comments about his colleagues and political opponents alike.
The ANC confirmed on Thursday morning that they would vote with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane in a bid to remove Mokgalapa from power in the province by way of a vote of no confidence.
The DA released a statement on Thursday morning confirming it had appointed Abel Tau as acting Tshwane mayor after Mokgalapa went on leave.
However, ahead of the vote, both the ANC and EFF rejected Mokgalapa’s leave application, saying he should have to resubmit it, but for a shorter duration.
The Tshwane mayor’s leave is set to only end on January 29, 2020.
Both the ANC and EFF expressed displeasure that Mokgalapa took special leave without consulting council.
However, DA chief whip Christiaan van den Heever said councillors were eligible for leave, which was subject to approved by him.
He added that he had received a written application from Stevens Mokgalapa as per leave policy.
This is a developing story.
