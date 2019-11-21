ANC MP Bongani Bongo released on R5K bail after Hawks arrest

Bongani Bongo, an African National Congress (ANC) MP and chair of parliament’s home affairs portfolio committee, has been released on R5,000 bail after appearing briefly in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on bribery and corruption charges.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that the case will next be heard on January 31, 2020.

“Conditions of bail include that the accused must not interfere with any of the witnesses in any way,” said Ntabazalila. According to a statement from the Hawks, Bongo is also required to give two weeks’ notice to the case’s investigating officer if he intends to make any overseas trips, as part of his “stringent” bail conditions.

The Hawks explain in their statement why 41-year-old Bongo was arrested on Thursday morning by the unit’s Serious Corruption Investigation team.

The arrest is in relations to allegations relating to alleged bribery which took place during the commission of inquiry into irregularities at struggling power utility Eskom.

It is alleged that on October 10 2017, at which point Bongo was minister of state security, he “approached an advocate within the commission who was an evidence leader to take sick leave on the day of the commencement of the commission with a view to derail the proceedings”.

“The advocate was offered an open cheque bribe and he consequently alerted his seniors, which culminated in the Hawks investigation,” the statement adds.

eNCA previously indicated that the MP was male and a chair of one of parliament’s portfolio committees.

