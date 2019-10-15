WATCH: Fire at SuperSport building at DStv contained

A fire at MultiChoice’s offices and studios on Bram Fischer Drive in Randburg has caused the evacuation of a building.
The building is where some of SuperSport’s content for DStv is shot.
The company has since confirmed that the fire has been extinguished.
The fire that had broken out at the SuperSport media solutions building in Randburg has been put out. The building has been evacuated and there are no confirmed injuries. The fire department is on the scene.
— MultiChoice Group (@MultiChoiceGRP) October 15, 2019
MultiChoice group executive for corporate affairs Joe Heshu confirmed the fire, saying that there were “no reports of injuries” so far.
“The SA fire department is on the scene,” he added.
Multichoice building on fire pic.twitter.com/wZ4uOkLhQn
— Billar (@bonganiguqulwa) October 15, 2019
Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe confirmed that they received a call at around 12.45pm, and dispatched two fire trucks, which arrived on the scene quickly. A third was sent at roughly 1:30pm.
“We are still not sure which side of the building the fire broke [out], but firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze,” she said.
#DSTV Fire pic.twitter.com/elyt3h0Zmo
— Brandon Longueira (@Brandonwl99) October 15, 2019
(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.