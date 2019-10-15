News Update 15.10.2019 02:45 pm

WATCH: Fire at SuperSport building at DStv contained

WATCH: Fire at SuperSport building at DStv contained

Fire engines outside MultiChoice sports studios in Randburg after a fire broke out, 15 October 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The company has since confirmed that the fire has been extinguished, and that no injuries were reported.

A fire at MultiChoice’s offices and studios on Bram Fischer Drive in Randburg has caused the evacuation of a building.

The building is where some of SuperSport’s content for DStv is shot.

The company has since confirmed that the fire has been extinguished.

MultiChoice group executive for corporate affairs Joe Heshu confirmed the fire, saying that there were “no reports of injuries” so far.

“The SA fire department is on the scene,” he added.

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe confirmed that they received a call at around 12.45pm, and dispatched two fire trucks, which arrived on the scene quickly. A third was sent at roughly 1:30pm.

“We are still not sure which side of the building the fire broke [out], but firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze,” she said.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

