WATCH: One suspect killed in highway shootout following armed robbery at Cresta mall

Following an armed robbery at Cresta shopping mall in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, a suspect has been arrested and another has been shot and killed in Soweto following a shoot-out on the highway, police have confirmed.
Two firearms and a vehicle have been recovered.
A security guard was shot during the incident and is now receiving medical attention. He was treated at Health Worx and has since been rushed to hospital by ER24.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters confirmed the incident, and later released a statement indicating that one suspect was fatally shot near New Canada, Soweto following the Cresta Mall robbery.
“A suspect has been fatally wounded during a shootout with the police on Tuesday afternoon, October 8 2019 near Soweto,” Peters said.
“Earlier this afternoon, police were alerted of a robbery at an electronics store at Cresta Mall in Randburg. It is reported that a group of men entered the store and stole several electronics/appliances. The robbers allegedly fired shots as they fled, resulting in one security guard being wounded and rushed to hospital.
“A lookout was activated for the robbers’ two vehicles and members from the Anti-Gang Unit spotted and cornered the suspects in a Nissan NP200 on the highway. A shootout ensued and one suspect was declared dead on the scene, one arrested and one managed to evade arrest and is still on the run with police hot on his heels.”
Peters has since confirmed that some of the stolen items have been recovered in the vehicle.
“One firearm was recovered from the vehicle and will be subjected to ballistic testing to establish possible linkage to previous crimes.
“Police are still searching for a second vehicle, a white VW Polo hatchback which went in the direction of Pimville.
Gauteng Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has applauded the vigilance of the members that led to the rapid response and swift apprehension of the suspects,” the statement concluded.
Some reported the incident as having taken place at the iStore, however, it has been confirmed it took place at a DionWired. The company has since released a statement.
“It is with deep regret that we confirm an armed robbery at our DionWired store in Cresta.
“The robbery occurred at around 15:30 this afternoon and involved approximately five armed suspects, who made off with computers and smart watches taken from the store.
“We are particularly saddened that a Cresta Centre security officer responding to the incident was injured. He has been transported to a hospital and is being treated.
“DionWired will make trauma counselling available to customers and staff involved in the robbery and we will be sure to follow this up in the coming days.
“Our Risk Management team are co-operating closely with the South African Police Services. We will liaise with centre management toward ensuring the implementation of additional security measures that may be identified.
“We thank the team of Health Worx Cresta who responded to the scene to care for the security guard. The store has been closed for trade for the remainder of this afternoon and will reopen on 9 October at 9am,” the statement concluded.
[WATCH] A reported robbery at Cresta Shopping Centre in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon. A security guard who was shot is receiving medical attention. pic.twitter.com/3WQXPMM9Un
— SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) October 8, 2019
(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)
