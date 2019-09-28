Executives appointed to assist SAA turnaround ahead of strike threat

Embattled South African Airways (SAA) has appointed key executives to help ease the airline’s challenges.
SABC News reports that the move is in response to the most recent strike threat by the South African Airways Pilots Association (SAAPA).
The airline reportedly expressed “disappointment” at the SAAPA strike threat, citing it as an action that contradicts “meaningful engagement and progress” attempts by the airline, and that a strike would further damage the airline’s “commercial interests”.
SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali confirmed to SABC News that CEOs have been appointed to Mango airlines and SAA Technical, in addition to the executives being appointed to “key critical positions”.
The South African Airways Pilots’ Association (SAAPA) began the process of canvassing its members on their perception of management at South African Airways (SAA) in June this year. Damning figures reveal that 91% of pilots said operations management was “poor” to “extremely poor”, 96% were in favour of taking a “proactive stand” to force change at the airline and 90% of respondents were in favour of engaging in protected industrial action to enforce a higher standard within SAA.
SAAPA claims the vast majority of recent appointments are in an acting capacity reminiscent of the Dudu Myeni era, where appointments were made based on allegiances instead of skills and experience. It also claims SAA management and the board have failed repeatedly to take any of a multitude of promised actions.
If strike action were to take place, it would be the first time in SAA’s 80-year history.
Additional reporting by Adriaan Roets
(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)
