WATCH: ‘Drunken’ metro cop suspended

An Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) traffic officer has been suspended after a video of his alleged drunk behaviour went viral.
Ekhurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina took to Twitter to confirm that the officer as well as his supervisor have been placed on suspension by police chief Major General Isaac Mapiyeye.
Masina thanked Mapiyeye and urged the public to give the authorities space to conclude the matter.
Masina had addressed the video earlier on Twitter.
“People of SA, I have seen the video of the drunk Metro Police and be rest assured relevant authorities in the Administration are handling the matter and will accordingly report. I know it’s a matter of public interest so will share the ACTION taken,” Masina tweeted.
Thank you Chief of Police, General Mapeyeye after following due processes, has decided to suspend both the drunk Metro Officer and his Supervisor after considering other factors. I urge the public to give them space to conclude on this matter. Metro will give further details
— Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) September 25, 2019
According to anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, the officer nearly crashed into a biker in Benoni before the footage in question was taken.
A first video of the alleged drunken officer shows him staggering around, while, in a second, the person filming the video points out that the man’s gun is falling off him. The person filming the video can be heard telling others that there was alcohol inside the officer’s car.
The officer also allegedly threatened to shoot the man filming the video, according to Abramjee.
Dear @City_Ekurhuleni & @mzwandileMasina – WATCH this video of a metro cop allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He nearly crashed into a biker in Benoni and threatened to shoot the man while he was recording him. @GP_CommSafety @MbalulaFikile @David_Makhura Video as red pic.twitter.com/GTsZd85WK6
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 24, 2019
And here is a second video as received… @City_Ekurhuleni Cc @mzwandileMasina @GP_CommSafety @MbalulaFikile @David_Makhura pic.twitter.com/FJU3DJuuvc
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 24, 2019
