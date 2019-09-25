News Update 25.9.2019 09:47 am

WATCH: ‘Drunken’ metro cop suspended

Citizen reporter
Picture: Twitter.

The officer is alleged to have almost crashed into a biker, and to have threatened to shoot the man filming him.

An Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) traffic officer has been suspended after a video of his alleged drunk behaviour went viral.

Ekhurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina took to Twitter to confirm that the officer as well as his supervisor have been placed on suspension by police chief Major General Isaac Mapiyeye.

Masina thanked Mapiyeye and urged the public to give the authorities space to conclude the matter.

Masina had addressed the video earlier on Twitter.

“People of SA, I have seen the video of the drunk Metro Police and be rest assured relevant authorities in the Administration are handling the matter and will accordingly report. I know it’s a matter of public interest so will share the ACTION taken,” Masina tweeted.

According to anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, the officer nearly crashed into a biker in Benoni before the footage in question was taken.

A first video of the alleged drunken officer shows him staggering around, while, in a second, the person filming the video points out that the man’s gun is falling off him. The person filming the video can be heard telling others that there was alcohol inside the officer’s car.

The officer also allegedly threatened to shoot the man filming the video, according to Abramjee.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

