DHL denies van that was hijacked was transporting national exam papers

Courier company DHL has denied that a hijacked DHL vehicle discovered in the Wilgeheuwel area on Wednesday afternoon was carrying exam papers.
Roodepoort Northsider reported that it was transporting national examination papers when it was stolen.
DHL Express managing director Jed Michaletos told The Citizen that although the company was aware of a report that the van was hijacked, it said no national exam papers were stolen, “as there was no such shipments in that vehicle”.
Michaletos added that the driver was unharmed, and that the company is working closely with local authorities to investigate the incident.
In a BCI Security Facebook post, the company stated on Wednesday that, while on a routine patrol, their officers discovered the DHL vehicle with its rear window kicked out from the inside.
“On closer investigation, the driver was found unharmed. According to the driver, he was hijacked by two men in a white VW Polo who stole boxes full of national exam papers,” the post read.
Honeydew police spokesperson Captain Balan Muthan confirmed that the driver was accosted by three men.
One of the armed assailants forced the victim to comply before driving off with the vehicle. He also confirmed that after the van had been recovered by the Flying Squad, it was found that the matric exam papers it was transporting had been stolen.
Updates to follow as more information is made available.
