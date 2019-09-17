Man who held up Menlyn Maine demanding R10m planted a fake bomb

The man arrested at Menlyn Maine after a bomb threat at an Absa bank had planted a fake bomb, police have confirmed.
Police spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach told The Citizen the centre had now been declared safe following this discovery.
“The 50-year-old suspect from Garsfontein will face an additional charge of attempted bank robbery,” Weilbach said.
The alleged perpetrator demanded R10 million, reportedly threatening to detonate a bomb he claimed he had planted at a nearby location if he didn’t receive it.
The complex was evacuated as a result.
Weilbach confirmed the incident in a statement earlier on Tuesday.
“The South African Police Service (SAPS) Brooklyn arrested a man after he made an alleged bomb threat at a shopping centre in the East of Pretoria.
“On Tuesday, 17 September 2019 at around 11.15am, an unknown man in his fifties entered a bank at the Menlyn Maine Shopping Centre. He handed a note over to the bank teller who assisted him. The note contained a threat to say that there is a bomb planted inside the bank.
“The security immediately reacted and evacuated the whole shopping centre. The SAPS responded and arrested the man inside the bank. A firearm was confiscated.
“The SAPS bomb disposal and K9 units were called out and are still on the scene to inspect a device that was found. The shopping centre is not declared as safe yet.
“The man will be charged with contravention of the Explosive Act No 26 of 1956 for making a false threat. He will appear in the Hatfield Community Court soon,” the statement concludes.
(Compiled by Daniel Friedman.)
