Daspoort tunnel attack victim identified

The woman who was found attacked outside the Daspoort tunnel earlier this month has been identified.
Barbra Joubert was identified by her sister, Trudy Nagel, last Wednesday, according to their cousin, Suzette van der Schyff, reports Pretoria East Rekord.
The family thanked everyone who assisted them to track down and identify Joubert.
They also thanked the people who waited at the scene after the attack for help to arrive.
A memorial service will be held at the Rebecca Street Crematorium on Thursday at 2pm, Van der Schyff said.
Joubert was found by passers-by on September 3 at the Daspoort tunnel on Phillip Nel Park’s side in the west of Pretoria after she was severely assaulted.
Due to the degree of her injuries, she died in the hospital shortly after she was found.
