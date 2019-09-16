Gupta family jet up for sale

About R440 million is the expected price a private jet previously owned by the Gupta family will go for in the market. The jet, model 2015-Bombardier Global 6000, is on sale and the plane’s registration number, ZS-OAK, names the family as previous owners.
A Business Insider report, which made the link to the Gupta family business Oakbay, claims the plane may be sold for $30 million, or around R440 million.
The plane, which has only landed 328 times, has onboard Wifi, space for about 14 passengers, and has flown about 1,256 hours, has also flown president Cyril Ramaphosa to Japan when he was deputy president, as well as transporting other South African ministers.
The Gupta family bought the plane with aid from Canada’s export credit agency, Export Development Canada (EDC), which allegedly forked up 80% of the price. The plane was grounded after the family defaulted on their $41-million loan.
Wanna buy the former Gupta jet? Make an offer! After ZS-OAK was seized from the Guptas by Canadian bankers for loan defaults, brokers have been trying to sell it for the past 10 months. Latest ad is in Business Day. Only 328 landings so far! pic.twitter.com/qVVxzmfj62
— Geoffrey York (@geoffreyyork) September 11, 2019
(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.