Justice minister orders review of rapist Bob Hewitt’s release

After the correctional services department confirmed that 79-year-old convicted rapist and former tennis player and coach Bob Hewitt would be released on parole on September 23, the justice minister, Ronald Lamola, has intervened and put a stop to it.
He has asked for a review on the basis that the ministry was concerned the victims had not participated in the parole process.
National commissioner of correctional services Arthur Fraser has been tasked with reviewing the matter with the parole board.
Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said: “Minister Lamola is of the view that it is fair and in the interests of justice that the victims and their families are afforded an opportunity to participate in the parole consideration process of the offender, as required by laws governing our parole process.
“As mandated by section 75(8) of the Correctional Services Act, referring this matter for a review with the Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board will mean that a date of placement for inmate Hewitt is now suspended.”
Earlier, according to lawyer Tania Koen, who represents one of the victims, Olivia Jasriel, “Written confirmation was sent to one of the victims on Friday (letter dated 12 [September]) that Hewitt is being released on 23 September.”
While there was a parole hearing, Koen said her client was not informed. Her interpretation of the Correctional Services Act was that the hearing should not have taken place without the knowledge of the victims.
She also believed that Hewitt’s release, especially given the country’s current mood regarding sexual assault and gender-based violence, would “send the wrong message to society.”
According to national department of correctional services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, the proper processes were not adhered to with regards to the parole hearing and as such the outcome of the parole process was not yet meant to be public knowledge.
In a follow-up official response, Nxumalo included confirmation that Hewitt was indeed eligible for parole but Nxumalo apparently denied that a final decision had been made.
“DCS will be guided by the recommendations of correctional supervision and parole board on either to grant or deny Mr Hewitt parole at this stage.
“The offender has indeed served the minimum required time to be considered for parole by the board.
“Once the decision has been made, it will [be] communicated to the parties involved, which includes the offender, victims of crime and their families.”
The review means that Hewitt will not be free on September 23, and not until the review has been completed.
Minister of Justice & Correctional Servives: parole placement of rape convict Bob Hewitt to be reviewed https://t.co/S9UElufaNV
— NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) September 15, 2019
(Background reporting, Daniel Friedman)
