EMPD officer in ‘Katlehong panic video’ suspended

An Ekurhuleni Metro Police officer who apparently contributed to fueling panic in the Katlehong area on Wednesday by alleging that Pakistani nationals were targeting schools has been placed on immediate suspension.
The officer, who was seen in footage urging parents to immediately fetch their children from school, was investigated on Wednesday for her actions, which are believed to have added to panic around Katlehong.
Speaking at the Ekurhuleni council chambers in Germiston, Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina confirmed to the Sowetan that the police department had taken a decision to suspend the female officer, with immediate effect.
The decision is allegedly based on the video where the female officer is seen fueling panic outside a Katlehong school.
This traffic warden is raising unnecessary alarm, worse she is not even authorized to communicate. Hopefully @City_Ekurhuleni MPD @SAPoliceService communicate facts on this incident @Vernon242 @Abramjee @PrezSankara @GP_CommSafety @GautengProvince @sibumabena @osipuka pic.twitter.com/kO5wYz5fde
September 4, 2019
Parents were seen fetching their children from schools amid allegations of Pakistani nationals kidnapping children and burning schools.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirmed no schools in Katlehong were torched and that no cases of kidnapping were reported.
He said the department was concerned as there appeared to be people who deliberately sent incorrect messages to disrupt education.
