Teacher among three arrested in connection with Amy’Leigh kidnapping

One of the three suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Amy’Leigh de Jager is known to the de Jager family, according to a police statement released on Thursday.
The arrests were confirmed by SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo, who said the suspects were aged between 27 and 50 years. They are currently in police custody, and are expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
Police also confirmed that it was the female suspect that was known to Amy’Leigh’s parents.
TimesLive reported on Thursday that sources have revealed the female suspect to be a teacher at Laerskool Kollegepark.
Six-year-old Amy’Leigh was abducted in front of Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning. She was snatched from her mother’s car by four men driving a white Toyota Fortuner, but was reunited with her family after being dropped off near the Shakespeare Inn in Vanderbijlpark in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of R2 million, but reports indicate that no ransom was ever paid for Amy’Leigh’s safe return.
Laerskool Kollegepark released a brief statement on their Facebook page on Thursday confirming the arrests, adding that they are working with SAPS and other authorities. They also assured parents that every possible measure is being taken to ensure the safety of every learner at the school.
Additional reporting by Kaunda Selisho and News24 Wire
(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.