Johannesburg CBD, Tshwane tense but calm – police

A ghost town would be the perfect description for the Johannesburg CBD as most shops remained closed on Tuesday morning following widespread anarchy and violence in several hotspots around Johannesburg on Monday.
On Tuesday morning, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said more police were deployed to hotspots in both Pretoria and Johannesburg.
“Officers were on patrol [throughout] the night,” to restore order. He confirmed the situation remained calm through the night.
When asked what he expected on Tuesday following Monday’s chaos, Makhubele said he believed people would “start going about their business,” in an effort to return to normalcy.
Police were deployed in Marabastad after shacks were torched, leaving many homeless. Tshwane metro police have been on high alert following scenes of lawlessness in the area.
“Eight suspects were arrested in Tshwane, seven in Malvern, with others in Actonville (Benoni),” Makhubele said.
Police Minister Bheki Cele, who on Monday described the state in Joburg as a national crisis, is expected to meet with Izinduna (elders) from Cleveland and Denver hostels to find a lasting solution. It is believed that some of the people accused of looting shops and burning businesses and vehicles are from the area. The leaders of the hostels have requested to have an engagement with the minister.
Hotspots that were affected are Bree Street, Malvern, Turfontein, Hillbrow, Actonville Benoni, Tshwane CBD, and Marabastad.
Both Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and the ANC have condemned the acts of anarchy and appealed for calm in both cities.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.