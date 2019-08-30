ACSA confirms SA Express suspension lifted

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) announced on Friday that it lifted the suspension of SA Express after it had experienced debt issues.
SA Express aircraft were grounded on Wednesday due to financial and operational woes, but ACSA confirmed it had made a partial payment of its R71 million debt.
Fin24 reports that the balance is expected to be paid on Monday.
In a statement, SA Express said: “The airline’s flights were cancelled for operational reasons. Alternative travel arrangements were provided for all its passengers to get to and from their destinations.”
It cancelled several national flights on Wednesday morning and issued its statement expressing deep regret at the inconvenience caused to passengers and customers.
Passengers were advised to contact the reservations department (+27 11 978 9905).
The airline’s CEO, Siza Mzimela, confirmed on Wednesday the grounding of the airline was due to historic financial challenges.
(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.