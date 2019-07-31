LISTEN: Tom Moyane ‘might’ have been used by apartheid agents, says Snuki Zikalala

ANC Veterans League (ANCVL) president and former head of news at SABC Snuki Zikalala told Aldrin Sampear on Power FM on Wednesday that former Sars boss Tom Moyane was a possible apartheid spy, or had been “used” by the regime.
According to Zikalala, Moyane “might have been used” by apartheid agents.
The ANC veteran was interviewed on a discussion document issued by himself as well as fellow veterans Wally Serote, Snuki Zikalala, Aziz Pahad, Thami Ntenteni and Fazel Randera.
The document, titled “Counter-revolution, state capture and corruption in South Africa”, argues that “while the ANC may have believed post 1994 may come from outside, actually the enemy was inside”.
It further alleges that Moyane’s placement as Sars commissioner was part of “well-planned and orchestrated” attempt to make “society turn its back on the ANC”.
“The main purpose is to ensure they dislodge the ANC, that the ANC is weakened and that society loses confidence in the ANC,” Zikalala said.
The document uses a book by Nadja Manghezi, “They were part of us and we were part of them“, about the ANC in exile in Mozambique, as well as the Nugent report into misconduct at Sars, as a way to attempt to track Moyane’s path from exile to becoming Sars commissioner.
The Nugent inquiry’s uncovering of how Moyane plotted with Bain Consulting to become head of Sars is cited as evidence, as is the fact that decades earlier Moyane had gone into exile in Mozambique under conditions that led Manghezi to suggest in the book that he may have been assisted by the apartheid security agency.
READ MORE: Tom Moyane ‘might’ have been an apartheid spy, says Snuki Zikalala
The discussion document making these claims is not a fresh discovery, with News24’s Adriaan Basson having reported on it in an exclusive story in May.
Feedback on Twitter to Zikalala’s interview were mostly negative.
“Nothing is [as] tiring as ANC internal squabbles,” one user said.
Another user accused Zikalala of spreading “damaging lies” about Moyane, in a tweet in which the former Sars boss was tagged.
“Just because Moyane has fallen out with [Zikalala’s] faction now he’s been attacked,” suggested another.
“I don’t buy Snuki Zikalala’s dossier. They are simply hoping to deflect from their incompetence right now,” said yet another.
“What kind of ANC veterans are these who are so factional and divisive? You’d expect veterans who are moderate and uniting. But no, we have this kind of veterans who are hogging media platforms for attention,” was another Twitter response.
Other users brought up Zikalala’s record at the SABC, with users suggesting he “killed” the national broadcaster, “used the SABC as his personal fiefdom” and “started the problems” there.
Zikalala was accused of censorship while high up at the SABC, for decisions including him blacklisting some political commentators from being interviewed by the broadcaster.
Interview courtesy of POWER Digital
UPDATE: An earlier version of this story was based on Aldrin Sampear’s tweets on the content of a show he had hosted earlier. It has now been updated with information from the show itself.
(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.