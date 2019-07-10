WATCH: Huge blaze in Worcester as gas tanker explodes

The town of Worcester was rocked by a gas tanker explosion early on Wednesday morning, with residents reporting feeling it kilometres away from the industrial area at which it took place.
Reports of it being a petrol tanker are inaccurate, according to the fire department.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 6am, and confirmed to African News Agency that two people were injured.
Both patients were taken to Mediclinic Worcester for further treatment.
The municipality said road closures affected the N1 Meirings Park entrance as well as road closures in High Street, Smit Street, Field Street, Brown Street and Church Street.
“This is as a result of a gas truck that exploded in the area. The public is encouraged to make use of other routes, reduce speed and exercise caution.”
After the explosion, the fire spread to nearby buildings, notably factories. The fire department earlier reported that the only injuries suffered were two firefighters as a result of fighting the blaze, but they were aware of no other casualties since people were not in the vicinity of the explosion to be hurt. A third injured person has, however, been mentioned in reports.
The department has said that they had contained the fire and were working to fully extinguish it.
