WATCH: Video footage shows SBV guard shooting protester

A video has been circulating on social media in which what was alleged to be a security guard from SBV Services is seen shooting at a striking contractor.
In a statement, the company has since confirmed “that a shooting incident occurred in Port Shepstone on the 6th of June 2019″. The statement also confirms that the contractor was killed, saying this was because he was “allegedly threatening the safety of the team”.
In the video, six shots are heard being fired in alleged reaction to protesters blocking a road.
“I’ll hit you,” one of the security personnel commands as he aims at one of the men. A shot is fired, causing those watching to scream in shock. Six more shots are fired. One of the men lands on the floor screaming shortly after.
According to the person who shared the clip, Fundisiwe Nzimande (@FundiNzimande05), the man killed was unarmed and was “not a threat”.
The caption alleges that “SBV shot [a] striking contractor”, adding that it was because “they were blocking the road”.
“The guy had no gun and was not a threat,” the tweet continues. “He died for nothing”. Messages sent to Nzimande for further clarification were ignored.
According to SBV’s head of communications: “During a client service, a four-man team was exposed to violent protest action in the area. One of SBV’s custodians was involved in an incident which resulted in a fatal injury to a civilian who was allegedly threatening the safety of the team.”
“Another SBV custodian suffered a minor injury during this incident and has since recovered from his injury. SBV’s risk and compliance team is working closely with the SAPS to investigate the incident. Details of the incident cannot be disclosed while the investigation is underway”.
The statement concludes by asking for members of the public with information on the incident to contact the company’s hotline, which is active for 24 hours a day.
“Members of the public may contact 083 408 7029 to provide information to SBV’s investigations team. All callers can be assured that confidentiality is maintained.”
UPDATE: An earlier version of this story was published before comment was obtained from SBV. The company’s statement has since been added. 12.53pm, July 8.
SBV shot striking contractor, cz they were blocking the road. The guy had no gun and was not a threat ???? he died for nothing ???? pic.twitter.com/S7ydi7j095
— Fundisiwe Nzimande (@FundiNzimande05) July 5, 2019
(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko. Additional reporting, Daniel Friedman)
