IFP Youth march to City Hall for Zandile Gumede’s removal

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede faces another day clouded with dramatic scenes from the Inkatha Freedom Party Youth brigade who are currently marching to City hall demanding Gumede’s removal while her corruption allegations are handled in court.
The embattled mayor was granted R50,000 bail after appearing in the Durban Regional Commercial Crimes Court for charges of fraud, racketeering, money laundering, and corruption.
She is expected back in court in August.
This is the second day the IFP shows their disapproval of the mayor, this week. On Wednesday, Gumede’s budget speech was interrupted by dramatic scenes as IFP and DA councillors called for the mayor to not deliver her speech due to the number of charges that were hanging over her head.
ANC councillors came to her rescue to mention that she was innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Gumede, who seemed unphased by the disapproval, said “the matter”, referring to her charges, was under judicial consideration and she could not discuss it any further.
She tabled her budget which focused on how the city planned to spend its R50.6 billion budget. She also highlighted that the budget was expected to increase by the next financial year.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.