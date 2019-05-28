ANC integrity committee yet to finalise discussions on ‘implicated 22’

ANC Integrity Commission chairperson George Mashamba told The Citizen early on Tuesday afternoon that they were yet to finish their discussion on the integrity of 22 flagged ANC candidates and furnish a report on their investigations to the party’s national executive committee (NEC) later today.

The commission’s committee was still sitting at the Parktonian Hotel in Joburg, discussing the fate of 22 ANC NEC members flagged by the commission for involvement in alleged corruption.

The committee had earlier said 16 of the 22 had appeared before them to plead their cases, starting on Friday and continuing this week.

Malusi Gigaba and Nomvula Mokonyane have already opted not to return to parliament.

ANC deputy president David Mabuza met with the committee on Friday, having last week said he first wanted to deal with allegations from the ANC’s integrity commission before he would allow himself to be sworn in as an MP.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is now set to swear him in in Tshwane at about 4pm.

It would not have been possible for Mabuza to join Ramaphosa’s cabinet as his deputy had he not joined parliament. As the deputy president of the ANC, it is customary in the party for the deputy to also be the country’s deputy. However, it is not obligatory, and the position remains Ramaphosa’s alone to have the final word on. It is understood, though, that Ramaphosa has lobbied Mabuza to once again be his deputy.

“The deputy president made the request in light of a report by the ANC Integrity Commission in which he is alleged to have prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought the organisation into disrepute,” were the reasons the ANC earlier gave for the postponement. “The deputy president has indicated he would like to have an opportunity to address the integrity commission on these allegations.”

The commission on Friday gave Mabuza the reasons why his name had been flagged, and he was given the chance to respond.

Gwede Mantashe, and another four NEC members, also appeared on Friday for similar reasons after allegedly benefiting from Bosasa-sponsored upgrades to his home.

