Identity of murdered Petit couple confirmed by distraught family

More murder cases have since come to light after a young couple was gunned down at the N12 Putfontein off-ramp on Sunday afternoon, reports Benoni City Times.
The couple, from Petit, Benoni, have been identified as 24-year-old Jessica Kuhn and 19-year-old Johanco Fleischman.
This has been confirmed by a family member of Kuhn, who did not wish to be named.
“We don’t know why they were travelling from Delmas,” said the bereaved family member.
“Everything is still hazy since we got the phone call to inform us of their deaths.”
When asked about the funeral arrangements, the Benoni City Times was told nothing had been confirmed as the family was still in shock.
More murder reports emerge
The Benoni City Times spoke with Crystal Park SAPS spokesperson constable Alex Mokete, who confirmed two more murder incidents over the weekend.
“On Saturday night at around 6pm, an African male was found dead in the squatter camp, near the N12 Putfontein off-ramp. The victim had sustained gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.
“While suspects and the motive are unknown at this stage, we do suspect illegal miners (zama zamas) are responsible for this murder. However, we cannot confirm this.
“On Sunday night at around 10.40pm, the body of a white male was discovered at the entrance to the squatter camp. The victim was found with gunshot wounds to the upper body. The suspects and motive for the killing are also unknown at this stage.”
Benoni SAPS spokesperson Capt Nomsa Sekele told the Benoni City Times that a special task team comprising of SAPS and EMPD members has been deployed to patrol the Putfontein bridge area.
“The area is problematic and a matter of concern to us,” she said.
“SAPS and EMPD will be working together and the number of patrollers will be increased.”
Anyone with information regarding the incidents is urged to contact SAPS on 10111.
