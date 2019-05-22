Son of Alfred Duma Municipality mayor shot dead near Ladysmith

The son of Alfred Duma Local Municipality Mayor Vincent Madlala was shot dead on Tuesday evening in Ezakheni, KwaZulu-Natal, reports Ladysmith Gazette.
28-year-old Siboniso Madlala, together with two bodyguards, were shot at near the mayor’s home in Ezakheni E-Section.
One of the bodyguards reportedly succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning, while the other is in a critical condition.
It is believed Siboniso was caught in a roadside ambush, but managed to drive his way through. Residents from across town reported hearing the deadly exchange of gunfire.
It is believed that Siboniso managed to get to his father, who rushed him into Ladysmith to try and get to a hospital.
They managed to make it to Ladysmith police station, where paramedics were waiting for them.
However, by that time it was too late, and Siboniso was declared dead by paramedics after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.
The two people who were injured were rushed to St Chad’s Clinic.
