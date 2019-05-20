Mokonyane out of cabinet as Job Mokgoro still North West premier, Thandi Modise new speaker

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Monday that the ANC national executive committee had decided to retain Job Mokgoro as the premier of North West.
He also announced that parliament’s chair of chairs will be Nomvula Mokonyane. This new appointment in effect means that the controversial former minister will not be returning to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet, which is predicted to be far smaller than Jacob Zuma’s was.
Following the general elections, the party had last week announced seven premier candidates for the provinces it will continue to govern, holding back on a decision on the North West where Mokgoro had been parachuted in in mid-2018 to replace Supra Mahumapelo, who resigned after weeks of violent community protests over alleged corruption and a lack of service delivery.
The ANC’s top leadership met in Cape Town and made the announcement on Monday afternoon.
Magashule, in announcing the decision, said: “We looked at the different proposals. There were people to be considered but those people were not on the list of the ANC and we therefore agreed that comrade Job Mokgoro should remain premier of North West so that we stabilise that province and at the right time, I think, we will then interact on that matter.”
Other party appointments were also announced.
Pemmy Majodina will be the party’s new chief whip.
Thandi Modise will be nominated as the new speaker of the National Assembly when the House meets for the first time since the sixth democratic elections on Wednesday.
Modise, former chairwoman of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), replaces Baleka Mbete as Speaker.
“We unanimously adopted this list as the NEC, no issues, and Thandi Modise will be the Speaker of the National Assembly and we will still continue to bring deputy Speaker Lechesa [Tsenoli] as the deputy Speaker of Parliament and further continue with Seiso Mohai as chair of the ANC caucus,” Magashule told reporters after the meeting.
Amos Masondo will be the ANC’s nominee for NCOP chair, deputised by Sylvia Lucas, the current Northern Cape premier.
Pemmy Majodina, from the Eastern Cape, will be the ANC chief whip in Parliament, while Doris Dlakude will remain deputy chief whip.
The ANC retained its majority in Parliament following the elections and it is unlikely any challenges to the ANC nominations will succeed.
Cameron Dugmore will lead the opposition in the Western Cape.
Pule Mabe has been restored to being the full-time ANC spokesperson.
