SANDF official found dead in his home identified

The Phalaborwa Police said that they are investigating a Case of Inquest following the discovery of a lifeless body in a state of decomposition.
The body was found at number 13 Van de Capelle Street in the Phalaborwa residential area on Monday evening, reports Letaba Herald.
The Limpopo Police spokesperson Colonel Ngoepe said that upon observation by police during the preliminary investigation, the deceased was found lying in his bed with a gun shot wound and the firearm lying next to his body.
The deceased a 48-year-old, was identified as Matome Hudson Maenetja, and was an employee of the SANDF Seven Sai army base.
“The motive behind the incident is not yet known at this stage however the unfolding police investigation will reveal it,” stated Colonel Ngoepe.
The police and Community Police Forum were contacted and arrived at the scene, declaring it a crime scene at around 8:00pm.
