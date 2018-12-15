Mandla Mandela and wife reveal names of twins

Nelson Mandela’s eldest grandson, Mandla Mandela and his wife Rabia have revealed the names of their bundle of joy.
The couple announced the names of their son and daughter at a traditional ceremony in Mvezo, in the Eastern Cape.
They named their son Ntanenkosi Rolihlahla Hakeem Mandela and their daughter Nkosazana Nonhlanhla Hannah Mandela.
“It gives us great pleasure to announce today our daughter’s names and she is named after my maternal grandmother‚ Anna Mosehle‚ whom we love and adore[d]. Our daughter is truly privileged to be held in the arms of her great grandmother.
Little Ntanenkosi Mandela shares the name Rolihlahla with former statesman Nelson Mandela, a name the former stalwart was given in his home town, Mvezo.
Also read: Mandla and wife welcome twins ahead of Mandela Global Citizen concert
Mandla and Rabia now have three children, with a first born named Mntwanenkosi Mandela Ikraam Mandela.
The pair welcomed the twins earlier this month ahead of the Global Citizen concert aimed at honouring the former president.
The two said they were “overjoyed by our new bundle of joy”.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.