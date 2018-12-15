; Mandla Mandela and wife reveal names of twins – The Citizen
 
Mandla Mandela and wife reveal names of twins

Citizen reporter
Mandla Mandela married Rabia Clarke in a Muslim ceremony in Cape Town on Saturday. Photo: ANA

The pair who are overjoyed at the arrival of their twins made the announcement after a traditional ceremony in Mvezo.

Nelson Mandela’s eldest grandson, Mandla Mandela and his wife Rabia have revealed the names of their bundle of joy.

The couple announced the names of their son and daughter at a traditional ceremony in Mvezo, in the Eastern Cape.

They named their son Ntanenkosi Rolihlahla Hakeem Mandela and their daughter Nkosazana Nonhlanhla Hannah Mandela.

“It gives us great pleasure to announce today our daughter’s names and she is named after my maternal grandmother‚ Anna Mosehle‚ whom we love and adore[d]. Our daughter is truly privileged to be held in the arms of her great grandmother.

Little Ntanenkosi Mandela shares the name Rolihlahla with former statesman Nelson Mandela, a name the former stalwart was given in his home town, Mvezo.

Mandla and Rabia now have three children, with a first born named Mntwanenkosi Mandela Ikraam Mandela.

The pair welcomed the twins earlier this month ahead of the Global Citizen concert aimed at honouring the former president.

The two said they were “overjoyed by our new bundle of joy”.

