 
News Update 8.12.2018 09:00 am

Springs mosque shooting ‘could have been a hit’

Citizen reporter
Police line. File picture

Police line. File picture

A worshipper who was making his way to his car after Friday prayers was approached by two men, who fired several shots at him and mortally wounded him.

A 30-year-old man was shot dead after Friday prayers outside a mosque in Bakerton, Springs on Friday afternoon.

EWN reports that the deceased, Uzair Karolia, was on his way to his car at Taqwa Bakerton Mosque after prayers when he was accosted by two men, who fired several shots at him.

The unknown men fled in a silver VW Polo.

The wounded man was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

In a statement, Gauteng police’s captain Mavela Masondo appealed to anyone with information that could help arrest the shooters to come forward.

Police have launched a manhunt for the men, and say the motive for the man’s killing is not yet known.

However, speculation on social media has been that the shooting had the characteristics of a hit.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Letsitele man charged with wife’s murder 5.12.2018
KZN safety MEC calls for ‘radical action’ at crime summit 4.12.2018
Suspect killed, two arrested after shootout with police in KZN 3.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.