Emfuleni mayor expected to leave office by Christmas

Emfuleni mayor Jacob Khawe has dismissed allegations that he refuses to step down as mayor.
The newly elected ANC secretary told News24 that he planned on stepping down as mayor next week.
This is after the ANC’s regional executive indicated the mayoral position would be compromised if he attempted to manage both roles.
Khawe plans to leave the mayoral chair after the finalising of a number of outstanding reports, such as the financial recovery plan by Treasury and the signing of Section 56 of employees.
The speaker of Emfuleni, Elisa Maipato, has suggested the reports be finalised first, according to Khawe, who said a special council sitting would be called to address his resignation.
The mayor, who had until last month to resign, has kept the mayoral chain despite his party raising their eyebrows.
Khawe dismissed claims of him refusing to resign by saying the only time he received a letter calling for his resignation was a letter he received in his capacity as ANC secretary.
“As a mayor, nobody has ever asked me to resign. I saw it in the media but I have a letter from the secretary of the region to the secretary of the province saying the mayor must resign with immediate effect.”
Khawe, who has been butting heads with the ANC Sedibeng regional executive, said he intended to leave the mayoral chair but not before he achieved all his goals while in office.
(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)
