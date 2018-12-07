WATCH: Woman taken hostage while men steal car in KZN

A terrifying video emerged on Twitter on Friday morning, showing four men stealing a VW Polo, and subsequently abducting a 45-year-old woman thought to be the owner of the car. The incident took place in Morningside, Durban.
Hijacking & abduction : Powell Road Morningside. 2015 Silver Polo with roofracks, 4 men. 45-year-old woman taken hostage. #CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/rQ4D34t1Vv
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 7, 2018
ALSO READ: Nine arrested for alleged kidnapping of a woman in Free State
The Cohesive Synergy Against Crime’s Twitter page confirmed that the woman was found safe and unharmed.
She is found safe and unharmed – Newlands area
Well done to all on the ground – they worked quickly and efficiently for this one
Applause ???????? KZN ✊???? pic.twitter.com/IQ1eYUVnvm
— CCI Network (@cci_network) December 7, 2018
The car was described by Yusuf Abramjee as a 2015 VW Polo with roof racks.
In the video, the woman can be seen locking her car and walking across the road when she sees the men climbing out of another Polo. She stops, and they proceed to grab her bag and shove her into the car.
It is unclear as to why the woman was abducted, with some social media users saying the men may have done this to gain access to her money at an ATM.
