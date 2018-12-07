 
News Update 7.12.2018 10:30 am

WATCH: Woman taken hostage while men steal car in KZN

Citizen reporter
A screenshot of the video in which a woman is abducted and her car stolen. Video: Twitter/@Abramjee

The woman was found unharmed after four men seized her and forced her into the backseat of her own car after they grabbed her bag.

A terrifying video emerged on Twitter on Friday morning, showing four men stealing a VW Polo, and subsequently abducting a 45-year-old woman thought to be the owner of the car. The incident took place in Morningside, Durban.

The Cohesive Synergy Against Crime’s Twitter page confirmed that the woman was found safe and unharmed.

The car was described by Yusuf Abramjee as a 2015 VW Polo with roof racks.

In the video, the woman can be seen locking her car and walking across the road when she sees the men climbing out of another Polo. She stops, and they proceed to grab her bag and shove her into the car.

It is unclear as to why the woman was abducted, with some social media users saying the men may have done this to gain access to her money at an ATM.

