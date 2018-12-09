No load shedding scheduled for Sunday

South Africans stand a good chance of having electricity for the whole of Sunday, according to Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe.

ALERT: No loadshedding will be required today as some generating units have been brought back on stream from maintenance, in addition to the topping-up of diesel tanks and water reservoirs for pumped storage stations. pic.twitter.com/b7ziOPMZ2B — Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) December 9, 2018

Eskom warned earlier that the probability of Stage 2 load shedding remained high for Sunday. However, electricity-generating units are operating at full capacity due to maintenance, eradicating the need for load shedding today.

“An increase in breakdowns at our power stations today has further impacted the availability of sufficient generation capacity. As a result, we have been unable to build up the necessary reserves for the week ahead. We, therefore, regret to announce that up to Stage 2 load-shedding remains a high probability for tomorrow (Sunday, 09 December),” the power utility said in a statement.

Diesel tanks and water reservoirs have been topped up for storage stations.

The power utility appealed to consumers to use electricity as sparingly as possible, to avoid putting any unnecessary pressure on the already fragile grid.

