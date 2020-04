The beneficiaries explained that it was of high importance for them to collect their grant, despite Covid-19, as they had grandchildren at home to feed.

“I am scared of contracting the virus while standing in this long queue, but because the situation at home is bad, I have no choice but to go through it,” said Gugu Khumalo, a Sassa beneficiary who also said she had be in the queue for about three hours.

Video: Carlos Muchave

