At 12pm on 28 March 2020, at 28 degrees Celsius, with perfect beach, jogging and cycling weather, there was barely a soul in sight in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro after the country was shut down to observe the 21-day national lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as an attempt to flatten the curve on the spread of Covid-19.

