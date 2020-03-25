WATCH: Officer warns he’ll be ‘on you’ if you step out of line during lockdown

Footage of a would-be South African National Defence Force (SANDF) officer issuing a stern warning to the public to head President Cyril Ramaphosa’s order for a nationwide lockdown has surfaced, showing an otherwise dedicated officer informing the public that he would be on the lookout and will accept no-nonsense during the lockdown period.

On Monday, Ramaphosa, in a televised address to the country announced a 21-day lockdown as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“This is a decisive measure to save millions of South Africans from infection and save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.”

While the country will be in lockdown for an expected 504 hours, the SANDF has been deployed to assist the police in making sure strict measures are implemented and adhered to.

It seems this soldier is ready for duty, as he shows off his shiny boots, which he says he will use to stamp on those not adhering to the lockdown protocols.

Speaking in isiXhosa, he goes on to indicate that another pair of his boots have a steel lining which he intends to use on those not heading the president’s order.

“Homeboy, what can I say, you can see for yourself. These are for during the week, from Thursday to Friday. These with the steel reinforcing are for the weekend.

“We will enforce strict rules. I don’t care whether you’re going to buy bread, I’ll be [watching you].

“I don’t care whether you’re from your grandmother or someone is not well, I’ll be on you…

“The order is out directly from the president. He said I must enforce strict rules. I don’t want anyone on the roads.”

Officer warns that he will take no nonsense during lockdown. The footage shows the officer getting ready for Thursday's lockdown. Posted by The Citizen News on Wednesday, 25 March 2020

Ramaphosa also announced that shelters will be found to accommodate the homeless along with sites for quarantine and self-isolation for people who cannot self-isolate at home.

In a raft of measures to contain the pandemic, he said only health workers in the public and private sectors, emergency personnel, those in security services (police, military) alongside other people who will help fight the pandemic, will be exempted from the lockdown.

The mobilisation, the first in South Africa’s democratic era, has been dubbed Operation Chariot and will involve various companies being placed under the command of the regional Joint Tactical Headquarters in each province.

The entire action is expected to last 21 days but may be extended to three months.

