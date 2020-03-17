PICS: Proteas scanned for corona before coming home
A member of hotel staff wearing a facemask amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, checks the temperature of South Africa's cricket player Quinton de Kock, upon his arrival at a hotel in Kolkata on March 16, 2020. - India called off its two remaining one-day cricket internationals against a visiting South Africa side amid mounting anxiety in India over the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
It’s been a secluded and tense few days in India for the national cricket team.
1/6
South African cricket players and team officials stand in a queue as they wait for their turn to be scanned amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, at a hotel in Kolkata on March 16, 2020. – India called off its two remaining one-day cricket internationals against a visiting South Africa side amid mounting anxiety in India over the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
2/6
South African cricket players and team officials stand in a queue as they wait for their turn to be scanned amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, at a hotel in Kolkata on March 16, 2020. – India called off its two remaining one-day cricket internationals against a visiting South Africa side amid mounting anxiety in India over the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
3/6
A member of hotel staff wearing a facemask amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, checks the temperature of South Africa’s cricket player Quinton de Kock, upon his arrival at a hotel in Kolkata on March 16, 2020. – India called off its two remaining one-day cricket internationals against a visiting South Africa side amid mounting anxiety in India over the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
4/6
South African cricket players and team officials arrive at the airport in Kolkata on March 16, 2020. – India called off its two remaining one-day cricket internationals against a visiting South Africa side amid mounting anxiety in India over the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
5/6
South African cricket players and team officials arrive at the airport in Kolkata on March 16, 2020. – India called off its two remaining one-day cricket internationals against a visiting South Africa side amid mounting anxiety in India over the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
6/6
South African cricket players and team officials board a bus upon their arrival at the airport in Kolkata on March 16, 2020. – India called off its two remaining one-day cricket internationals against a visiting South Africa side amid mounting anxiety in India over the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
