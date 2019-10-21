Springboks v Japan: A brutal night in Tokyo

Raw emotion from Japan No 8 Kazuki Himeno. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Relive all the action from this weekend’s quarterfinal.
Raw emotion from Japan No 8 Kazuki Himeno. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Madiba Magic! (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Spearhead: Lood de Jager at the heart of the Boks’ rampant maul. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Moment of madness: Keita Inagaki on the receiving end of Mtawarira’s tip tackle. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Ref Wayne Barnes sends Beast Mtawarira to the bin for the first time in his Test career. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Weee: Handre Pollard goes flying. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Lucky: Kotaro Matsushima escapes sanction on opposite number Makazole Mapimpi after he goes high in an aerial duel. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Good on ya, mate: Damian de Allende and Michael Leitch share a moment. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Caged: Japan’s star winger, Kotaro Matsushima gang tackled. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Terrier: Faf de Klerk with some typically tigerish defence. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Predatory: Makazole Mapimpi scores his second try to seal the deal. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)
Japan fans pose for a photo outside the stadium prior to the Rugby World Cup 2019 Quarter Final match between Japan and South Africa at the Tokyo Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
