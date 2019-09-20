Protesters march against climate change

Supporters of the #WECANTBREATHE movement, take a stand against the big corporation; Sasol, for being one of the contributors to climate change. Sandton, Johannesburg.20th of September 2019. Photo by: Emmanuel Croset.
Children from Mimosa pre primary take place in the global general strike together with more than a million children in New York alone, as well as climate activists around the world, 20 September 2019. The strike is expected to be the biggest day of climate strikes in the history of the earth, the strike is organized by school students with 16 year old Greta Thunberg leading the demonstrations. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Members of the public join the Global Climate Strike movement to protest against climate change and hand a memorandum at the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg. 20th of September, 2019. Photo by: Emmanuel Croset
Protesters make their way through the streets of Joburg to the Gauteng Legislature as part of the Global Climate strike against climate change. Nadia Shah, 28, holds up a banner during the protest, Johannesburg, 20 September 2019. Picture: Thando Nondywana
Protesters make their way through the streets of Joburg to the Gauteng Legislature as part of the Global Climate strike against climate change, Johannesburg, 20 September 2019. Picture: Thando Nondywana
Protesters make their way through the streets of Joburg to the Gauteng Legislature as part of the Global Climate strike against climate change, Johannesburg, 20 September 2019. Picture: Thando Nondywana
