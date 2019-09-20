Multimedia 20.9.2019 04:48 pm

Protesters march against climate change

Supporters of the #WECANTBREATHE movement, take a stand against the big corporation; Sasol, for being one of the contributors to climate change. Sandton, Johannesburg.20th of September 2019. Photo by: Emmanuel Croset.

