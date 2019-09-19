24 hours in pictures, 19 September 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Children jump in the waves at the beach in front of the skyline of Lower Manhattan on September 17, 2019 in Long Branch, New Jersey. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP)
The Statue of Liberty is seen during sunset on September 17, 2019 from Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
PSG’s fans cheer during the UEFA Champions league Group A football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, on September 18, 2019. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)
Supporters of Brazilian Corinthians cheer for their team during the 2019 Copa Sudamericana first leg semifinal football match against Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle at Arena Corinthians stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 18, 2019. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)
This photo taken on September 18, 2019 shows a man stacking up sacks of plastic items sorted from piles of thrash to be sold at recycling shops in Manila. – Junkyards have been a source of income for urban poor who live in communities near city dumpsites. (Photo by Maria TAN / AFP)
Referee Nigel Owens holds the whistle that will be used in the opening Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup match at the Tokyo stadium in Tokyo on September 19, 2019, after it was delivered by cyclists Ron Rutland and James Owen as they completed their bike expedition from Twickenham. – After cycling more than 20,000 kilometres (14,000 miles) through 27 countries from Twickenham to Tokyo, two rugby-mad fans finally arrived on September 19 with a crucial item: the referee’s whistle for the opening World Cup game. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
Lokomotiv Moscow’s Russian forward Fedor Smolov shows his tattoos after the UEFA Champions League Group D football match between Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow in Leverkusen, western Germany, on September 18, 2019. (Photo by Rolf Vennenbernd / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT
epaselect epa07851723 Agricultural workers harvest Cabernet-Sauvignon grapes at the vineyard Chateau Haut Brion near Bordeaux, France, 18 September 2019. The volumes of the grape harvests in Bordeaux are estimated between 5 and 5.3 million hectoliters by the Chamber of Agriculture. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
epaselect epa07851289 Afghan children play soccer in a field at a village on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, 18 September 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID
epaselect epa07852250 A visitor looks at Deborah Engel’s artwork during an exhibition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 18 September 2019. ArtRio opened on 18 September and will include 80 participating galleries. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO
epaselect epa07852513 A Kashmiri man walks in the interiors of Dal Lake early in the morning in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 19 September 2019. Dal Lake is known for its floating vegetable gardens and locals use the lotus leaves and weed to feed the cattle. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
epaselect epa07852537 A long exposure picture shows the taillights of cars driving in traffic on the 110 Freeway toward downtown Los Angeles, California, USA, 19 September 2019. US President Trump has revoked a waiver for California to set own auto emissions standards. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
