24 hours in pictures, 19 September 2019

Referee Nigel Owens holds the whistle that will be used in the opening Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup match at the Tokyo stadium in Tokyo on September 19, 2019, after it was delivered by cyclists Ron Rutland and James Owen as they completed their bike expedition from Twickenham. – After cycling more than 20,000 kilometres (14,000 miles) through 27 countries from Twickenham to Tokyo, two rugby-mad fans finally arrived on September 19 with a crucial item: the referee’s whistle for the opening World Cup game. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)