PICS: Citizen Trail Run at Sun City 2019

This was the fourth time the event took place and has become a favourite on the trail running calendar.

A field of more than 2,000 runners turned out for the respective, 21km, 10km and 6km runs, though many just walked the beautiful routes that took in the highlights of the spectacular Sun City resort, with the first group setting off at 7am.

A prize purse of R20,000 was up for grabs to elite runners.

Next year promises to be even better.

Congrats to all who took part.

