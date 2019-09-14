Multimedia 14.9.2019 06:20 pm

PICS and video: Citizen Trail Run at Sun City 2019

Citizen reporter
Picture: Michel Bega

Picture: Michel Bega

The largest number of participants yet took part in this year’s Sun City Trail Run, which is becoming a proud Citizen tradition.

This was the fourth time the event took place and has become a favourite on the trail running calendar.

A field of more than 2,000 runners turned out for the respective, 21km, 10km and 6km runs, though many just walked the beautiful routes that took in the highlights of the spectacular Sun City resort, with the first group setting off at 7am.

A prize purse of R20,000 was up for grabs to elite runners.

Next year promises to be even better.

Congrats to all who took part.

Runners take part in The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 14 September 2019, at Sun City in the North West Province. Picture: Michel Bega

Runners take part in The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 14 September 2019, at Sun City in the North West Province. Picture: Michel Bega

Runners take part in The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 14 September 2019, at Sun City in the North West Province. Picture: Michel Bega

Picture: Michel Bega

Picture: Michel Bega

Runners take part in The Citizen Trail Run hosted by Sun City, 14 September 2019, at Sun City in the North West Province. Picture: Michel Bega

Picture: Michel Bega

Picture: Michel Bega

Picture: Michel Bega

Runners with their medals. Picture: Michel Bega

The medals runners received at the finish. Picture: Michel Bega

