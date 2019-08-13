WATCH: ‘Criminal’ climbs into back of unsuspecting motorist’s bakkie

A video doing the rounds on Tuesday shows footage of a suspected robber/hijacker brazenly climbing into the canopy of a bakkie on a rainy evening.

According to a caption from South Africa Live accompanying the video, the suspected thief climbed into the unlocked canopy while the bakkie driver was waiting at an intersection. She apparently didn’t notice it.

Luckily the people doing the filming behind her apparently intervened and saved her.

Some of the comments on the video said it would have been great had there been a dog in the back, or if the driver had delivered her unwanted passenger straight to the nearest police station.

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

